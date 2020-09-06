Arsenal will kick off their Carabao Cup campaign with a daunting trip to Leicester, having lost their last three matches at the King Power Stadium.

The third-round meeting between the FA Cup winners and last season's fifth-placed Premier League team is the only instance of two teams who will compete in Europe next term facing one another.

Manchester City could face Crystal Palace, should the Eagles overcome newly-relegated Bournemouth in the second round.

Liverpool will travel to Lincoln or Bradford, Reading or Luton will host Manchester United, Chelsea will entertain Middlesbrough or Barnsley and Tottenham could face a London derby against Leyton Orient, if they can defeat Portsmouth.

Tournament debutants Harrogate and Salford City have both won trips to Premier League clubs in West Brom and Everton respectively.

Carabao Cup second round draw in full

Burnley v Sheffield United

Burton Albion v Aston Villa

Bradford v Lincoln

Leeds United v Hull City

Everton v Salford City

Wolves v Stoke

Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Harrogate Town

Middlesbrough v Barnsley

Derby v Preston

Newcastle v Blackburn

Morecambe v Oldham

Fleetwood v Port Vale

West Ham v Charlton Athletic

Ipswich v Fulham

Oxford United v Watford

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Leyton Orient v Plymouth

Southampton v Brentford

Bristol City v Northampton Town

Reading v Luton

Millwall v Cheltenham Town

Brighton v Portsmouth

Newport v Cambridge

Gillingham v Coventry

Carabao Cup third round draw in full

Bradford or Lincoln v Liverpool

Bristol City or Northampton v Burton Albion or Aston Villa

Morecambe or Oldham v Newcastle or Blackburn

Reading or Luton v Manchester United

Derby or Preston v Brighton or Bournemouth

Ipswich or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace

Millwall or Cheltenham v Burnley or Sheffield United

Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley

Wolves or Stoke v Gillingham or Coventry

Leicester City v Arsenal

West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford

Newport or Cambridge v Oxford or Watford

Fleetwood Town or Port Vale v Everton or Salford City

Leyton Orient or Portsmouth v Tottenham

West Ham or Charlton v Leeds United or Hull City

