Arsenal will kick off their Carabao Cup campaign with a daunting trip to Leicester, having lost their last three matches at the King Power Stadium.
The third-round meeting between the FA Cup winners and last season's fifth-placed Premier League team is the only instance of two teams who will compete in Europe next term facing one another.
Manchester City could face Crystal Palace, should the Eagles overcome newly-relegated Bournemouth in the second round.
Liverpool will travel to Lincoln or Bradford, Reading or Luton will host Manchester United, Chelsea will entertain Middlesbrough or Barnsley and Tottenham could face a London derby against Leyton Orient, if they can defeat Portsmouth.
Tournament debutants Harrogate and Salford City have both won trips to Premier League clubs in West Brom and Everton respectively.
Carabao Cup second round draw in full
- Burnley v Sheffield United
- Burton Albion v Aston Villa
- Bradford v Lincoln
- Leeds United v Hull City
- Everton v Salford City
- Wolves v Stoke
- Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday
- West Brom v Harrogate Town
- Middlesbrough v Barnsley
- Derby v Preston
- Newcastle v Blackburn
- Morecambe v Oldham
- Fleetwood v Port Vale
- West Ham v Charlton Athletic
- Ipswich v Fulham
- Oxford United v Watford
- Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
- Leyton Orient v Plymouth
- Southampton v Brentford
- Bristol City v Northampton Town
- Reading v Luton
- Millwall v Cheltenham Town
- Brighton v Portsmouth
- Newport v Cambridge
- Gillingham v Coventry
Carabao Cup third round draw in full
- Bradford or Lincoln v Liverpool
- Bristol City or Northampton v Burton Albion or Aston Villa
- Morecambe or Oldham v Newcastle or Blackburn
- Reading or Luton v Manchester United
- Derby or Preston v Brighton or Bournemouth
- Ipswich or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
- Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
- Millwall or Cheltenham v Burnley or Sheffield United
- Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley
- Wolves or Stoke v Gillingham or Coventry
- Leicester City v Arsenal
- West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford
- Newport or Cambridge v Oxford or Watford
- Fleetwood Town or Port Vale v Everton or Salford City
- Leyton Orient or Portsmouth v Tottenham
- West Ham or Charlton v Leeds United or Hull City