Brighton booked a spot in round three of the League Cup with a thumping 4-0 victory over League One Portsmouth at Amex Stadium.

Seagulls boss, Graham Potter made 11 changes from their Premier League opener against Chelsea, but the players who stepped in responded with a cohesive and confident showing.

Alexis Mac Allister nodded in the opener on 38 minutes to give the hosts the interval advantage after lively first period.

Brighton upped the ante and made their greater quality tell with a quick-fire double after the break. Alireza Jahanbakhsh thundered a stunning strike into the top corner before Bernardo headed home a right-wing corner at the near post.

Viktor Gyökeres added a fourth with a swift turn and shot 19 minutes from time as the top-flight outfit completely dominated.

Pompey, who had been unbeaten in their previous three outings in all competitions this season, faded as the game wore on after looking dangerous at set pieces in the opening 45. The closest Kenny Jackett’s men came was when Sean Raggett saw a late header well saved.

Brighton will be pleased to have got a first competitive win under their belt and can now look ahead to a third round clash at Preston on September 23.

TALKING POINT

Brighton ‘second-string’ put on a show on. Potter will be pleased with how his squad handled this all South Coast affair. Bernardo may have missed a gilt-edged chance early on, but was a lively, productive force down the left and deservedly grabbed his first goal for the club. There were also maiden strikes for Mac Allister and Gyokeres as the Seagulls racked up a number of positives from the night.

Former Ajax defender, Joel Veltman was a steady presence on his debut and will no doubt prove to be an astute addition, while a number of youngsters enjoyed some minutes in a game that proved all too easily won.

Premier League safety will remain the priority and the nature of this success will give them a real lift ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle. The Seagulls would love a decent cup run too, and will hope they can go to Deepdale and produce this type of mature and controlled performance to provide them with a real chance of moving beyond round three for only the second time since 1979.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton). Capped a very lively 68-minute display with an assist and a quite wonderful strike.

PLAYER RATINGS

BRIGHTON: Steele 6, Molumby 7, Veltman 7, Burn 7, Bernardo 8, Stephens 7, Propper 7, Gross 6, Mac Allister 8, Jahankabhsh 8, Gyokeres 7. Subs: Roberts 6, Sanders 6, Gwargis 6.

PORTSMOUTH: MacGillvray 6, Bolton 6, Whatmough 6, Raggett 7, Pring 6, Naylor 7, Morris 6, Williams 6, Harness 6, Curtis 6, Marquis 6. Subs: Harrison 6, Cannon 6, Downing 6.



KEY MOMENTS



8' - BRIGHTON CHANCE! A super move involving a delightful dummy opens Portsmouth up. Gyokeres has a clear strike at goal but sees his shot well parried. The rebound drops for Bernardo but the Brazilian inexplicably hammers over the top.

22' - BRIGHTON CHANCE! Whatmough heads of the line after Gross had made the most of a terrible back pass to round the keeper and fire towards goal.

24' - BRIGHTON CHANCE! Stephens lets fly with a curling, low 25-yard strike that pings back off the post.

38' - Brighton 1-0 Portsmouth. Brighton win the ball high up the field. Mac Allister makes a late dash into the box to thump a header home from Jahanbakhsh's cross.

54' - Brighton 2-0 Portsmouth. The home team double their advantage. Jahanbakhsh rifles a stunning shot into the top corner from just outside the left of the area after a wonderful move from back to front.

57' - Brighton 3-0 Portsmouth. Bernardo surely seals the win with a bullet near post header from a right-wing corner.

71' - Brighton 4-0 Portsmouth. Gyokeres seizes upon a knock down with his back to goal. He twists into space and fires a low shot across the keeper and into the net.

KEY STAT

Jahanbakhsh scored and assisted in a single game for the first time in his Brighton career, with him last doing so for AZ Alkmaar in April 2018.

