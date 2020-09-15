Jack Grealish marked his signing of a new five-year contract by scoring a late goal against Burton Albion to send Aston Villa into the Carabao Cup third round.

The League One side took a shock lead within the opening two minutes, with full back Colin Daniel lashing home an emphatic finish after being set up by Ryan Edwards inside the penalty area.

transfers Grealish signs new five-year Villa deal to end Man Utd talk 11 HOURS AGO

Villa equalised through debutant Ollie Watkins after 40 minutes and the new boy should have scored a second before the break, striking the top of the crossbar from an excellent Grealish dribble and cut back.

But the second goal finally arrived through Grealish himself, who controlled a volley from a Henri Lansbury corner kick. And substitute Keinan Davis made sure of Villa’s passage into the next round with a stoppage time finish into the far corner of the net.

Jack Grealish and Henri Lansbury Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Positive signs from Ollie Watkins on his Villa debut

There were certainly reasons in this performance for Villa fans to be excited about new signing Watkins. The £33 million man scored the equaliser that got the Premier League side back on level terms. Perhaps most encouraging was that Watkins looks to have already struck up an understanding with Grealish. Have Aston Villa finally found the reliable goalscorer they need to lead the line? On this basis, it’s possible.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Grealish grabbed the headlines with a Paul Scholes-esque volley from the edge of the box to effectively send Aston Villa into the third round of the competition, but he was also the best player on the pitch in general. It was his pass that created the opportunity for the equaliser, with another chance for Watkins put on a plate by the Villa captain. Grealish is the player who determines more than anything else for Aston Villa on the pitch.

Keinan Davis Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Burton - Sharman-Lowe 6, Brayford 6, Daniel 7, Edwards 7, Bostwick 5, Wallace 5, Quinn 6, Hemmings 6, Akins 7, Lawless 5, Fox 5. Subs - Gilligan 5, Gallacher 4, Powell 4.

Aston Villa - Nyland 5, Elmohamady 7, Hause 7, Mings 5, Taylor 6, Nakamba 5, J.Ramsey 8, Lansbury 6, El Ghazi 7, Watkins 8, Grealish 9. Subs - Jota 6, Luiz 5, Davis 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ GOAL! Burton Albion 1-0 Aston Villa: What a dream start for the home side! Edwards played the pass across the penalty box from the right side and Daniel arrived on the scene to lash home a finish. Burton Albion have the lead in this cup tie within the first two minutes!

Colin Daniel of Burton Albion celebrates with teammates Image credit: Getty Images

40’ GOAL! Burton Albion 1-1 Aston Villa: Aston Villa are back on level terms! Grealish played a clever little pass to release Taylor into the box, the left back cut it back for Watkins and the new signing finished into the back of the Burton Albion net from only a matter of yards out.

45’ Off the bar! It's absolutely brilliant play from Grealish to create the opportunity, beating two men at the byline to play the pass into the middle for Watkins, but the new man strikes the crossbar!

88’ GOAL! Burton Albion 1-2 Aston Villa: Fitting. On the day that Grealish signed a new contract to stay at Aston Villa, he has scored a late winner to all but send his team into the next round of the Carabao Cup. Lansbury found Grealish just inside the box from the corner and he fired home a volley.

92’ GOAL! Burton Albion 1-3 Aston Villa: And that will be that for Aston Villa. Davis beats the offside trap and shows good composure to find the far corner of the net with a guided finish from a relatively tight angle. Villa will be in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

KEY STATS

Colin Daniel scored his first goal for Burton Albion in 52 appearances while Aston Villa conceded for the 26th away game in succession (in all competitions).

transfers Martinez 'seals Villa move' as Arsenal line up Raya replacement 13/09/2020 AT 13:44