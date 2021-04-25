Pep Guardiola has revealed why he thinks it is "easy" to win trophies as he claimed his 30th honour as a manager after winning the League Cup yet again.

An 82nd-minute Aymeric Laporte header gave City a 1-0 win against Tottenham at Wembley to hand the Spaniard and his team the cup for the fourth year in a row.

Speaking afterwards, a humble Guardiola claimed that the strength of the teams he’s managed is the reason for his record of success.

“I was in big clubs so that is why it is easier to do it," he told Sky Sports at full time.

"Today we are incredibly happy that we have four in a row in this competition. We tried to win the game, created a lot of chances.

They had some chances on the counter but in general we had a good game."

City came into the game as favourites but struggled to find the breakthrough despite dominating proceedings.

But having suffered frustration at Wembley a week earlier in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, City weren’t to be denied again as centre back Laporte leapt highest to reach Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick to seal victory with less than 10 minutes to play.

"It's very special for us after we lost in the FA Cup,” said Laporte afterwards. “[We needed] to get confidence and keep going. In the last two months we have been so good. We have to keep this rhythm, to win more titles.

"It was difficult today, they were a good team. It's never easy. Today we have done very well.”

