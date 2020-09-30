Ferran Torres scored his first goal for Manchester City as the Carabao Cup holders breezed past Burnley and into the quarter-finals.

Raheem Sterling scored either side of half-time to put City in charge at Turf Moor. Summer signing Torres then added a third in the 65th minute to wrap up the win.

transfers Man City confirm Ruben Dias signing, Otamendi moves to Benfica YESTERDAY AT 20:28

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his stunning start to the season as he scored a hat-trick for the second time in three games as Everton won 4-1 against West Ham.

Richarlison (R) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrate Image credit: Getty Images

The striker opened the scoring in the fifth minute. The Hammers levelled through Robert Snodgrass after the interval but Richarlison quickly restored Everton’s lead before further goals from Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin has now scored eight goals in five appearances this season.

Premier League Rodri: Leicester 'lucky' and 'did nothing' despite winning 5-2 28/09/2020 AT 09:38