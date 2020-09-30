Ferran Torres scored his first goal for Manchester City as the Carabao Cup holders breezed past Burnley and into the quarter-finals.
Raheem Sterling scored either side of half-time to put City in charge at Turf Moor. Summer signing Torres then added a third in the 65th minute to wrap up the win.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his stunning start to the season as he scored a hat-trick for the second time in three games as Everton won 4-1 against West Ham.
Richarlison (R) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrate
Image credit: Getty Images
The striker opened the scoring in the fifth minute. The Hammers levelled through Robert Snodgrass after the interval but Richarlison quickly restored Everton’s lead before further goals from Calvert-Lewin.
Calvert-Lewin has now scored eight goals in five appearances this season.
Newcastle needed penalties to beat League Two Newport County while Manchester United won 3-0 against Brighton.