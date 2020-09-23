Joelinton scored twice as Newcastle swept to a 7-0 win over Morecambe in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Brazilian has struggled for goals since his £40m move last summer, but had one of his better games in a Newcastle shirt against League Two Morecambe.
Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Isaac Hayden and Jamaal Lascelles also scored before a late own goal from Sam Lavelle.
Everton continued their flying start to the season with a 5-2 win over Fleetwood Town.
Everton's Moise Kean (R) celebrates scoring against Fleetwood
Image credit: Getty Images
Richarlison netted twice to put the Toffees 2-0 ahead before Alex Iwobi scored either side of efforts from Mark Duffy and Callum Camps as the hosts fought back to 3-2.
But Bernard and Moise Keane scored late to make sure of the result.
Burnley beat Millwall 2-0 thanks to goals from Josh Brownhill and Matej Vydra while Brighton and Fulham won by the same scoreline against Preston and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.