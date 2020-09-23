Kai Havertz scored his first-ever senior hat-trick to open his Chelsea account in style as the Blues thrashed Barnsley 6-0 to progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Chelsea handed a debut to Thiago Silva, who got away with an early error before Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season to give Chelsea the lead in the 19th minute.

Barnsley were playing some fine, flowing football and could, and perhaps should have levelled, and their wastefulness in front of goal came back to haunt them as Havertz scored his first goal in English football since become the most expensive German of all time in the 28th minute with a fine finish.

After the break, Barnsley still peppered the Chelsea goal, but the goals continued to flow down the other end as Ross Barkley drilled home the third, Havertz added two more to net his first treble at the 153rd attempt for Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea, with Olivier Giroud putting the icing on the cake late on as Chelsea reached the last 16 in dominant fashion.

Kai Havertz ran the show at Stamford Bridge Image credit: Getty Images

While Chelsea made plentiful changes, Frank Lampard still named a very strong side, but the Blues were second best early on as Willy Caballero kept Chelsea in it with a string of fine saves.

One mistake is all it took to allow Chelsea in for the opener as Barnsley tried one too many passes on the edge of the box before allowing Abraham in to open his season account, but it remained business as usual down the other end, with Caballero by far the busier ‘keeper.

Havertz’ fine finish after a superb dummy from Abraham showed the gulf in class in front of goal between the sides, before Havertz completed his hat-trick after rounding Barnsley goalkeeper and former Chelsea stopped Brad Collins.

Chelsea could also give Ben Chilwell his debut off the bench, with the summer signing immediately registering an assist as Giroud got in on the act with his head late to boost the Blues ahead of a trip to West Brom on Saturday.

Thiago Silva made his Blues debut Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Is the deeper, No 10 position Havertz’s calling? In his opening two appearances for the Blues, Kai Havertz has done little to whet the appetites of the expectant masses at Stamford Bridge. The former Bayer Leverkusen forward was utilised out wide in a front three, and seemed stifled.

However, even it was against lower league opposition, it does seem Havertz’s best position maybe in behind the striker, as a No 10. This was where the 21-year-old was often most effective in the Bundesliga, as he can use his intelligence and impeccable touch to gain a yard, create chances, and get on the scoresheet himself.

After getting on the scoresheet three times and making one assist against Barnsley, there are signs at least that he may well have found his long-term positional home at Chelsea.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kai Havertz.

Who else? Of course Havertz will come up against much stronger opposition, but he showed just how much he has to his game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Nobody had more shots or created more chances than the new arrival, who will take a great deal of confidence from this goal-laden showing.

PLAYING RATINGS

Chelsea: Caballero 8, Azpilicueta 7, Tomori 6, Silva 6, Emerson 6, Barkley 7, Kovacic 7, Mount 6, Havertz 9, Abraham 8, Hudson-Odoi 6... Subs: Zouma 6, Chilwell 6, Giroud 7.

Barnsley: Collins 5, Ludewig 5, Sollbauer 5, Halme 5, J Williams 5, Styles 7, Ritzmaier 5, Mowatt 4, Woodrow 6, Frieser 5, Schmidt 6… Subs: Oduor 6, Chaplin 6, Thomas 6.

KEY MOMENTS

14’ - SAVE! All Barnsley here! Brilliant strike from former Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow, it has Willy Caballero back pedalling, but the veteran makes a smart stop.

19’ - GGGGOOOOAAALLL!!! Chelsea 1-0 Barnsley. A gift for Chelsea as Tammy Abraham gives them the lead. All that good work from Barnsley undone in one lapse in concentration. The visitors try one too many passes on the edge of their area and lose the ball to Abraham, who then simply has to take a touch away from his man before firing past Collins.

26’ - MISS! Oh my, that should have been two. Barnsley give the ball away cheaply again, Havertz nips in, carries the attack to the visitors, feeds Mount, who is in acres of space with the goal at his mercy, but fires wide. Had to hit the target from there.

28’ - GGGOOOAAAALLLL!!! Chelsea 2-0 Barnsley. And there is that first goal in English football for Havertz! Super, super goal. What a lovely, lovely move that was. Mount fed the ball into Abraham, who threw a lovely dummy, Havertz could then steal in behind before firing into the bottom corner.

49’ - GGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! Chelsea 3-0 Barnsley. Barnsley again try and play it out from the back and get it all wrong as they allow Ross Barkley to score. Mowatt the man caught in possession by Havertz, Barkley then latches onto the loose ball before drilling powerfully into the bottom corner.

55’ - GGGGOOOOAAALLLl!! Chelsea 4-0 Barnsley. Another Barnsley mistake as Havertz adds his second to make it four. Once again Barnsley are caught in possession, and in the blink of an eye, Abraham sets up Havertz for the fourth.

65’ - GGGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! Chelsea 5-0 Barnsley. There it is! A first senior hat-trick for Havertz! What a performance from the 21-year-old. The goalkeeping left much to be desired, but Havertz won't care one bit as he rounds Collins to secure his first-ever senior treble!

82’ - GGGOOOAALLLL!! Chelsea 6-0 Barnsley. Giroud heads home to make it six. Moments after just missing out on the stretch, Giroud opens his account for the season as he gets on the end of Chilwell's cross before finding the net.

KEY STATS

Chelsea have won their last 13 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, netting 49 goals in the processs.

Kai Havertz has been involved in 26 goals in all competitions in 2020 (18 goals, 8 assists) – only Robert Lewandowski (35), Lionel Messi (32) and Cristiano Ronaldo (31) have been involved in more among players in the top five European leagues.

