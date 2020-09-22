West Ham have confirmed manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen all returned positive tests for COVID-19.

The Hammers are in League Cup action on Tuesday night, and that match with Hull City still goes ahead with assistant Alan Irvine taking charge of the team.

Premier League Nketiah strikes late to snatch win for laboured Arsenal 19/09/2020 AT 19:53

Diop and Cullen were initially in the starting XI for the match, but were replaced before leaving London Stadium along with Moyes.

A statement added: “The Club’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for this evening’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Hull City. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal takes on Issa Diop of West Ham during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on September 19, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

“All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

“Everyone at West Ham United send their best wishes to David, Issa and Josh.

Josh Cullen of West Ham United in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between West Ham United and Charlton Athletic at London Stadium on September 15, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

“The Club’s measures and protocols around COVID-19 remain stringent. This included offering to test the Hull City team ahead of tonight’s fixture – an offer which they opted not to accept.”

Orient-Spurs off

Leyton Orient's third-round League Cup match with Tottenham was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak at the League Two club.

On Monday, Orient confirmed a number” of first-team players tested positive for coronavirus, and that has led to Tuesday's match not going ahead - although there are still discussions regarding whether to postpone or hand the tie to Spurs.

General view outside Leyton Orient Football Club Image credit: Getty Images

An EFL statement said: "Discussions are ongoing between the relevant stakeholders in regards to the implications of the decision not to play tonight’s game and a further update will be provided in due course.

"Leyton Orient, the EFL and the relevant authorities are conducting a thorough review of the club’s Covid-19 secure procedures with the view to reopening the stadium and training ground as soon as possible."

Fans' return to stadium put off

Cabinet office minister Michael Gove has put the breaks on plans for fans in England to return to sports stadiums from October 1.

Initially there were plans for as many as 1,000 to return to stadiums but with the Covid-19 alert in the UK raising to 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Gove have said those plans are paused.

"We have to acknowledge the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen large sporting events," PM Johnson said on Tuesday afternoon.

Premier League Debut Wilson goal kickstarts Newcastle win at West Ham 12/09/2020 AT 18:14