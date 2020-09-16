Moise Kean scored a much-needed goal as Everton beat Salford City 3-0 at home to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Michael Keane, the only player to be retained from the 1-0 win over Tottenham, scored the opener with a towering header from a corner.

Carlo Ancelotti's under-strength side dominated the first period with the only disappointment being an injury to defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Salford, whose co-owners include Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville, carved out few chances to score with Richie Towell snatching at a shot and putting it wide.

But Ancelotti's side continued to dominate and eventually doubled their lead when the impressive Anthony Gordon's cross was turned in first time by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Gordon hit the woodwork twice before he won a penalty which was converted emphatically by Kean for only his third goal in Everton colours to redeem himself, having also hit the woodwork twice.

The win sets up a trip to League One side Fleetwood Town, managed by Joey Barton, in the next round.

TALKING POINT

Everton's fringe players give Ancelotti some potential squad depth.

The Italian rung the changes, making ten. Sometimes it backfires but on this occasion a few of his younger players showed they have promising futures.

Anthony Gordon was brilliant throughout on the left flank as was Neils Nkounkou, enabling Richarlison, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to be left on the bench and keep the early season optimism going after the win over Spurs.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Anthony Gordon (Everton): The winger's energy, drive and pace will have made a real impression. He was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after hitting the post twice.

PLAYER RATINGS

EVERTON: Virginia 5, Kenny 5, Branthwaite n/a, Keane 7, Nkounkou 9, Davies 6, Sigurdsson 7, Walcott 5, Bernard 5, Gordon 9, Kean 4. Subs: Digne 5.

SALFORD CITY: Hladky 6, Threlkeld 5, Turnbull 6, Eastham 5, I Touray 5, Towell 7, Lowe 6, Hunter 5, Wilson 5, Henderson 6, Thomas-Asante 6. Subs: Andrade 5, Gibson n/a, Elliott n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - GOAL FOR EVERTON! From an Everton corner, Sigurdsson's delivery finds Keane with a towering header at the near post.

48'- CROSSBAR! Lovely cross from Sigurdsson to Kean who rattles the bar with a header, he should have scored from there.

55' - WHAT A MISS! Gordon bursts into the box, cuts it back to Bernard who somehow fails to find the target from ten yards.

57' - CLOSE! A cross comes in for Towell who snatches at a shot instead of waiting for it to come down.

74' - GOAL FOR EVERTON! Gordon with a brilliant cut back for Sigurdsson to sidefoot it in.

84' - WOODWORK! Sigurdsson is found again by Gordon and his low shot hits the post.

85' - POST AGAIN! Gordon cuts in off the left and rattles the post with a brilliant effort, deserves a goal.

86' - PENALTY TO EVERTON! Gordon is brought down by Andrade in the box with a clumsy tackle. Kean takes a skip and hammers the spot kick into the rof of the net.

KEY STAT

Sigurdsson scored his 100th goal in English football.

