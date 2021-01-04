Jose Mourinho has called Tottenham's League Cup semi-final against Brentford on Tuesday his biggest match since taking charge of Spurs in November 2019.

Spurs host Championship side Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the victor facing the winners of Wednesday's semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City in the final on April 25.

Mourinho is out to guide Spurs to their first piece of silverware since 2008, when they won the League Cup, and that is why he believes Tuesday's match is his most important since taking the reins.

"I think it's my biggest game since coming to Spurs. In the perspective of the club chasing silverware for many years, I would say so," Mourinho said.

"For me every competition is important... That's my way of looking at things and especially in a club without silverware in, I think, more than one decade. Every competition becomes even more important.

"If we win two matches we win a trophy - two difficult matches of course - which I think would be a very good thing for the club and the players."

The Portuguese boss also said he was waiting to know the revised date for the Premier League fixture at home to Fulham after the New Year's Day London derby was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

"I'm not happy with the fixtures since day one and in day one I was far from imagining that I would have a game postponed," he said.

"To speak about the Carabao (League) Cup final, I refuse to do it, because maybe Brentford plays the final and not us.

"But I would like to know when I play against Fulham, refusing totally to be punished by a congestion of crazy fixtures like we were in the beginning of the season."

Additional reporting from Reuters

Spurs open dialogue with Kane over new contract

Harry Kane is in line for a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur already opening dialogue with the England international over an extension.

The 27-year-old signed a six-year contract extension in 2018, but the Independent reports Spurs are keen to ward off interest from rivals by securing the long-term future of their top scorer.

Manchester City reportedly see Kane as a potential option to succeed Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium while the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, coupled with doubt over Kylian Mbappe's future, also make Paris Saint-Germain an option.

Harry Kane celebrates with teammate Son Heung-Min after scoring their team's first goal from the penalty spot during the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United Image credit: Getty Images

Kane currently receives £200,000-a-week at Tottenham Hotspur, but the North London club is willing to break its wage structure to keep the England captain.

Past comments from Kane hinted that he could leave Spurs if he felt the club was incapable of challenging for silverware.

“I get asked this a lot,” Kane responded to Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Live interview last year.

“It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes or no. I love Spurs. If I don't feel we're progressing as a team or moving in the right direction, I'm not someone who would stay just for the sake of it. I'm an ambitious player.”

Kane has notched 10 goals and 10 assists in 16 Premier League appearances for Tottenham Hotspur this season, scoring the opener from the spot in Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Leeds United.

