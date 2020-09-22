League Cup third round - Kenilworth Road - Luton 0 Manchester United 3 (Mata pen 44', Rashford 88', Greenwood 90+2')

A much-changed Manchester United secured their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a rather flattering three-goal victory over Luton Town.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rang the changes from the side that lost their Premier League opener to Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Harry Maguire the sole survivor.

The Championship side gave a good account of themselves but cruelly found themselves trailing at the break, with Juan Mata converting a penalty after Brandon Williams was fouled in the area by George Muncor.

Jesse Lingard had a shot cleared off the line as United threatened a second after the break, while Donny van de Beek was denied a goal on his first start by home shot-stopper James Shea who saved his close-range effort with his feet.

Dean Henderson had little to do on his United debut but made a terrific reaction save from Tom Lockyer's point-blank header to preserve the visitors' slender lead.

But the introduction of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood added an extra layer of quality for the visitors and they marked their brief appearance with a fine goal apiece, as United progressed in the cup with Preston or Brighton waiting in the next round.

Juan Mata of Manchester United celebrates scoring a penalty during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Luton Town and Manchester United Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Job done for United

Solskjaer had asked his team to bounce back after Saturday's dismal defeat to Crystal Palace and although his players didn't produce the performance the United boss would have desired, it's very much a case of 'job done' as they march on in the Carabao Cup.

It was a flat performance for large parts, but the occasion provided a number of players a chance to catch up with their match fitness, including van de Beek, who was impressive throughout.

Greenwood and Rashford - who were introduced in the 79th-minute - handed United a convincing result the display hadn't warranted, but it was a good workout against a Luton team who have been impressive in the Championship so far.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Juan Mata (Manchester United)

Although Mata's best days are clearly behind him, he still reads the game really well and he was at the centre of everything positive for United tonight. He linked up well throughout with van de Beek, who made quite the impression on his first start for the club but needed more support in terms of forward runners.

PLAYER RATINGS

Luton: Shea 6, Tunnicliffe 7, Bradley 6, Hylton 6, Shinnie 6, Moncur 5, Lockyer 6, Clark 6, Kioso 6, Norrington-Davies 5, Lualua 6.. subs: Cornick N/A, Lee N/A.

Man Utd: Henderson 7, Wan-Bissaka 6, Williams 6, Bailly 7, Maguire 6, Fred 6, Matic 7, Mata 8, Van de Beek 7, Lingard 6, Ighalo 5.. subs: Fernandes N/A, Greenwood N/A, Rashford N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

44' - GOAL! Luton 0-1 Man Utd (Mata, pen): They needed that. Mata steps up confidently and places it into the bottom right corner. It's barely deserved.

88' - GOAL! Luton 0-2 Man Utd (Rashford): That will seal it! It's the substitute Rashford who grabs United's second. Greenwood shows great strength to release Rashford, his first touch is lovely and he slots it coolly past Shea. Job done.

90'+ 3 - GOAL! Luton 0-3 Man Utd (Greenwood): Greenwood gives United a rather flattering three-goal lead. Greenwood carves in from the right and places a low shot into the bottom corner.

KEY STATS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 50 of his 92 games in charge of Manchester United across all competitions – only Ernest Mangnall (78 games) and José Mourinho (81 games) have reached 50 managerial wins in fewer matches for the Red Devils.

Mason Greenwood is the first Manchester United substitute to score and assist in a League Cup game since Marcus Rashford in September 2016 versus Northampton, with both players aged 18 at the time of achieving this feat.

