An own goal from Christian Fuchs and late strike from Eddie Nketiah secured Arsenal a 2-0 win against Leicester to book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite the Foxes making 11 changes and the Gunners making seven, it was an entertaining first half with Danny Ward making several good saves.

Bernd Leno was also called into action to save Kelechi Iheanacho's snap shot and he was grateful to see James Maddison's cheeky chip from the edge of the box hit the post and rebound into his arms.

James Maddison missed a chance to put Leicester ahead Image credit: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's side should have been awarded a penalty when the impressive Bukayo Saka was brought down by a clumsy challenge from Daniel Amartey. And the Spaniard will feel his side should have led when Reiss Nelson fired a shot wide following a corner.

The hosts were again the brighter side after the break and broke the deadlock when Nicolas Pepe's shot was well saved, hit the post and ricocheted into the net off Fuchs.

Arsenal celebrate opening the scoring against Leicester Image credit: Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers, who gave Jamie Vardy the night off, saw his side continue to be wasteful in front of goal with substitute Ayoze Perez heading over from close range.

And in the dying minutes Nketiah, who netted the winner against West Ham at the weekend, added a second for Arsenal and set up a fourth-round clash with Liverpool or Lincoln next week.

TALKING POINT

Arsenal grind out another win to maintain their unbeaten start: Similar to their performances after lockdown last season, the Gunners were not at their best, even considering the changes, but were good value for their win. They made fewer changes than the Foxes and Pepe, Nelson, Saka and Luiz in particular were standout performers to give Arteta a 'nice problem' as they say regarding team selections. They defended well for the most part but the big test for their defence will come on Monday against Liverpool in the Premier League.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): The 19-year-old was a constant threat with his deliveries from the flank and pace. He linked up well throughout with Nelson and showed he is a trusted player to come in.

PLAYER RATINGS

ARSENAL: Leno 6, Holding 5, Luiz 7, Kolasinac 6, Maitland-Niles 5, Elneny 5, Willock 5, Saka 8, Pepe 8, Nelson 8, Nketiah 5. Subs: Willian 5, Ceballos n/a, Bellerin n/a. Subs: Runarsson, Bellerin, Saliba, Ceballos, Xhaka, Willian, Lacazette.

LEICESTER: Ward 8, Amartey 6, Morgan 7, Fuchs 6, Albrighton 7, Choudhury 5, Dewsbury-Hall 6, Thomas 6, Gray 5, Maddison 7, Iheanacho 5. Subs: Praet 5, Perez n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

27' - HUGE PENALTY SHOUT! Saka goes down in the box after tangling with Amartey. The Leicester man was the wrong side, very clumsy challenge. It should have been given but it wasn't.

31'- BAD MISS! That should have been 1-0. An Arsenal corner falls to Nelson 15 yards out and he put his shot well wide with the goal at his mercy!

39'- WOODWORK! Iheanacho backheels it to Thomas and it then comes to Maddison whose chip from the edge of the area hits the post.

58' - OWN GOAL! Maitland-Niles finds Pepe whose shot is well saved, hits the post before it ricochets into the net off Fuchs.

80' - CLOSE! It's a free-kick after Choudhury is fouled 20 yards out. Albrighton's delivery is a belter and Perez's header goes over, what a chance!

90' - GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Nketiah bundles it in from close range after Bellerin's cross.

KEY STAT

Fuchs' own goal was the first Arsenal have benefitted from since April 2019 against Napoli.

