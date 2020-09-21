Leyton Orient have confirmed a “number” of first-team players have tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of their League Cup match against Tottenham.

Public Health England will reportedly make an announcement later on Monday, with the third-round tie likely to be postponed or even cancelled due to Spurs’ busy schedule.

Leyton Orient statement:

We received formal confirmation which shows that a number of our first-team squad have tested positive for COVID-19. We have informed the EFL and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday’s match shortly. We have also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic, our three most recent opponents, prior to the public release of this information. Leyton Orient’s priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff. Those who have tested positive will now strictly follow government self-isolation guidelines. The Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice.

Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic have all been notified by Orient, having played the League Two side in the past nine days.

Orient opened up their league campaign with a 1-0 win at Oldham, with a 3-2 victory over Plymouth in the League Cup last week setting up the Spurs clash.

Most recently the O's hosted and drew 2-2 with Mansfield on Saturday, with the coronavirus tests taking place after that match.

