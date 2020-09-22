Leyton Orient's third-round League Cup match with Tottenham has reportedly been called off following a Covid-19 outbreak at the League Two club.

On Monday, Orient confirmed a “number” of first-team players tested positive for coronavirus, and that has led to Tuesday's match not going ahead - although it remains unclear if it has been postponed or the tie handed to Spurs.

"As far as we're concerned the game is a postponement not a cancellation," Orient owner Nigel Travers told talkSPORT.

"I recognise that is in the guidelines. We have talked to the league about extenuating circumstances. I can assure you we will not be the first club this happens to this year.

"The net result is we expect this game to be replayed, we expect it to take place, given flexibility. We will certainly campaign very strongly to make sure that it does take place."

Leyton Orient statement from Monday:

We received formal confirmation which shows that a number of our first-team squad have tested positive for COVID-19. We have informed the EFL and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday’s match shortly. We have also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic, our three most recent opponents, prior to the public release of this information. Leyton Orient’s priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff. Those who have tested positive will now strictly follow government self-isolation guidelines. The Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice.

Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic were all notified by Orient, having played the League Two side in the past 10 days.

Orient opened up their league campaign with a 1-0 win at Oldham, with a 3-2 victory over Plymouth in the League Cup last week setting up the Spurs clash.

Most recently the O's hosted and drew 2-2 with Mansfield on Saturday, with the coronavirus tests taking place after that match.

In a statement Plymouth said they would undertake more Covid-19 tests:

"Although there is no competition requirement to do so, Plymouth Argyle FC has made arrangements to undertake a precautionary round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Saturday’s game against Shrewsbury Town, having received confirmation that a number of Leyton Orient players have tested positive for coronavirus.

"At the time of writing, no members of the squad or football staff are experiencing any symptoms. As is consistent with government guidance, any member of staff who tests positive or begins to experience symptoms will be required to self-isolate."

