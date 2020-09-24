Liverpool stormed into round four of the League Cup courtesy of a thumping 7-2 victory at Lincoln City.

Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes to the side that defeated Chelsea at the weekend, but it made little difference as a combination of fringe stars and talented youngsters put the League One outfit to the sword.

Xherdan Shaqiri got the ball rolling with a sublime 11th minute free kick before Takumi Minamino curled another super strike into the far corner.

Curtis Jones then took centre stage prior to the interval with a classy double as the Merseysiders put on a finishing masterclass.

There was no let up after the interval as Minamino volleyed in his second of the night prior to new signing Diogo Jota coming off the bench to make his Reds bow.

Tayo Edun did provide some respite for Michael Appleton’s men before Marko Grujic added a sixth.

The hosts kept plugging away and offered more threat as the game wore on, with Lewis Montsma heading in off the bar to continue a high scoring affair, which was capped when Divock Origi netted a minute from time.

Liverpool will now host Arsenal in an Anfield double-header next week, with Monday’s Premier League clash followed hot on the heels by a League Cup fourth round tie.

