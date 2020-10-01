LIVE

Brentford - Fulham

League Cup - 1 October 2020

League Cup – Follow the Football match between Brentford and Fulham live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 1 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Thomas Frank or Scott Parker? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Brentford and Fulham? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Brentford vs Fulham. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

