LIVE

Milton Keynes Dons - Coventry City

League Cup - 5 September 2020

League Cup – Follow the Football match between Milton Keynes Dons and Coventry City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Russell Martin or Mark Robins? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Milton Keynes Dons and Coventry City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Milton Keynes Dons vs Coventry City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

