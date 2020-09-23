LIVE

Preston North End - Brighton & Hove Albion

League Cup - 23 September 2020

League Cup – Follow the Football match between Preston North End and Brighton & Hove Albion live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 23 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alex Neil or Graham Potter? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Preston North End and Brighton & Hove Albion? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Preston North End vs Brighton & Hove Albion. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

