LIVE

Reading - Luton Town

League Cup - 15 September 2020

League Cup – Follow the Football match between Reading and Luton Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Veljko Paunovic or Nathan Jones? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Reading and Luton Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Reading vs Luton Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

