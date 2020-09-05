LIVE

Tranmere Rovers - Harrogate Town

League Cup - 5 September 2020

League Cup – Follow the Football match between Tranmere Rovers and Harrogate Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Tranmere Rovers and Harrogate Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tranmere Rovers vs Harrogate Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

