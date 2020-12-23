Manchester City will play rivals Manchester United in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the second year running.

In the other match, Brentford travel to Tottenham Hotspur, who are seeking their first trophy since 2008.

The Bees are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw after beating Newcastle United in their quarter-final.

Manchester City demolished Arsenal 4-1, while Tottenham Hotspur beat Stoke City 3-1, and Manchester United scored twice late on to defeat Everton 2-0.

In a change from the norm, this year’s semi-finals will be played over one leg rather than two.

The games are scheduled to take place in the week commencing Monday 4 January.

