Manchester City have suffered another setback with three more positive tests recorded for Covid-19.

Goalkeeper Scott Carson, midfielder Cole Palmer and a member of staff have tested positive, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The trio join a growing list of individuals that have contracted the disease at the club, with City missing six players due to positive tests in their 3-1 league victory against Chelsea last weekend.

The club said in a statement that they will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with league and UK Government protocols on quarantine.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

"Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the club wishes Scott, Cole and all of our other colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

The Premier League returned 40 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in a week this season, after two rounds of testing last week.

Additional reporting from Reuters

