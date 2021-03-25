The EFL says it is yet to receive confirmation on whether a limited number of fans will be able to attend next month’s League Cup final.

Reports suggest up to 8,000 supporters will be at Wembley for the decider between Tottenham and Manchester City on April 25, as one of the Government’s test events for spectators returning to watch elite sport. The Daily Mail claims the majority of tickets would go to NHS staff

From May 17, venues will be able to host crowds of up to 10,000 as part of England’s so-called ‘roadmap’ out of coronavirus lockdown, but ministers are keen to hold some trials ahead of that, including the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible and the FA Cup final.

The Times claims Premier League matches will not be part of that, as politicians are keen to avoid giving a competitive advantage to home sides if it will not be reciprocated for the visiting club.

A spokesperson for the EFL says while talks are ongoing about whether fans will be in attendance at Wembley, nothing has been decided yet.

"The EFL notes the continued speculation in respect of whether supporters - and in what number - will be in attendance at the Carabao Cup final next month.

It has always been our intention to be able to see supporters back at Wembley Stadium for this game and this was the sole rationale behind moving it from its February date.

"Despite continuing positive discussions with the relevant stakeholders and authorities we do not have any confirmation as to what will be permitted as part of any potential test event at this stage and felt it important to clarify the position out of courtesy to the two participating clubs and particularly their supporters.

"We remain hopeful of achieving a successful conclusion and will advise on the outcome in due course."

Should the Government’s ‘roadmap’ go to plan, at least the final round of Premier League games will be able to host supporters, though chief executive Richard Masters has confirmed there are discussions ongoing about moving a midweek round to after May 17.

