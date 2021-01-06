Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City achieved something ‘incredible’ when beating Manchester United 2-0 to book their place in the Carabao Cup final.

John Stones, who turned the ball into his own net in the first half only to see the goal chalked off for offside, put City ahead on 50 minutes when bundling home Phil Foden’s wicked free-kick.

United failed to fashion a response, and Fernandinho’s volley on 83 minutes sealed City’s passage to the final.

City failed to make the breakthrough in the first half, but they kept pushing and Guardiola was delighted with how they kept up the pace.

"You are frustrated when you play bad,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. "Frustrated when the team don't run, don’t help, don’t celebrate defensive actions.

"The team is ready and it was an outstanding performance.

We suffered a little bit in the second half as we were tired after the game at Stamford Bridge. They had two extra days to rest.

"When a team has a mentality to do it; we achieved something special.”

Beating United’s ensured City will be in the Carabao Cup final for the fourth year in a row, having won the three previous iterations of the competition.

"The Carabao Cup is not the Champions League, but to reach the final four times in a row is incredible," Guardiola said. "I am so impressed with the quality of this team.”

City made a slow start to the season but have hit form in recent weeks and it is a scenario Guardiola envisaged would happen.

"This is about consistency," he said. "Like a lot of teams we did not make pre-season, we played our first official game without any friendly games.

"We needed a bit of time but everybody now is there.”

