Pep Guardiola says he only has 13 fit players in his Manchester City squad following their 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

Teenage City striker Liam Delap, the son of former Stoke City defender Rory, scored the opener for Guardiola's side in the third round victory at the Etihad Stadium, running on to Phil Foden's through ball and firing past Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Guardiola was impressed by the 17-year-old's performance and revealed how short he is on players ahead of City's Premier League clash against Leicester on Sunday.

"We have just 13 players fit. With the problems we have up front, he will stay with us. We will use him," Guardiola said.

"At 17, Liam is a different striker to what we have in terms of physicality.

We see in training how good a finisher he is. Now is the time to be calm and keep working. We are delighted with his performance.

With Sergio Aguero still battling a knee injury, Guardiola said Delap would have more opportunities to impress.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

