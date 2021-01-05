Tottenham earned themselves a place in the League Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Brentford at the Tottenham Stadium.

Brentford started well but Spurs took the lead with their first attack, as Moussa Sissoko ghosted in between the Bees’ centre-halves to head Sergio Reguilon’s cross into the top corner after 12 minutes.

Ivan Toney had a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR review in the second half, before Son Heung-min settled the match with a smart finish 20 minutes from time. Just before the end Josh Dasilva was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The final will take place at the end of April at Wembley Stadium, with Spurs to face the winner of tomorrow’s semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City.

More to follow.

