Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick as Arsenal eased past Sunderland at the Emirates to progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners made nine changes from their 4-1 win over Leeds at the weekend with out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again left out of the matchday squad.

Goals from Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe put Arsenal two ahead in the first half before Nathan Broadhead pulled one back for the visitors.

An Nketiah double after the break completed an impressive hat-trick and put the game out of Sunderland’s reach. Academy prospect Charlie Patino added a late fifth after coming on for his first-team debut.

The Gunners progress to the semi-finals of a competition they have not won since 1993 and will discover their next opponents when the draw takes place on Wednesday.

Sunderland started impressively at the Emirates, pressing with intensity and showing signs of the quality that has seen them climb to third place in League One under manager Lee Johnson, but Arsenal soon came close to going in front when Elliot Embleton deflected a Nuno Tavares cross onto his own crossbar.

Nketiah scored the hosts’ first shortly after, poking in from close range after Rob Holding’s header was saved by goalkeeper Lee Burge, and Pepe doubled their lead by finishing off a one-two with Cedric Soares on the wing, his deflected effort nestling in the top corner.

Sunderland responded quickly through Broadhead, who ran onto a well-timed through ball from Embleton and dinked over the onrushing Bernd Leno to make it 2-1 before the break.

Nketiah made it 3-1 after half-time with an intelligent finish in the six-yard area, and then sealed his hat-trick shortly after with the best goal of the night.

Pepe started the move, nutmegging Denver Hume – the first of two successful nutmegs – and feeding Nketiah in the middle, who flicked the ball behind his own standing leg and past Burge.

Perhaps the evening's biggest cheer came when 18-year-old debutant Patino scored in injury-time not long after coming on, finishing neatly from ten yards after Pepe found him with another fizzed ball into the box.

Sunderland had their chances – Embleton saw a long-range curling effort brush the outside of the post – but Mikel Arteta’s side won comfortably in the end and progress to the last four.

