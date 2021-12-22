In a cagey affair, neither Brentford nor Chelsea looked like they could break the deadlock as their EFL Cup quarter final threatened to go the distance, but Thomas Tuchel's side found a way, sneaking a 2-0 win thanks to a Pontus Jansson own goal and a Jorginho penalty.

A west London derby that had glimpses but nothing more, both sides came close to notching that elusive goal that would have sent them to the semi-finals of this competition, but both goalkeepers, Alvaro Fernandez in the home net and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the away, stayed alert and on hand to divert any danger that came their way.

Ad

The Bees came the closest of the two sides with three standout chances in the first half: the first coming off the head of Yoanne Wissa who really should have scored on 11 minutes after a peach of a cross from Rico Henry: the Chelsea 'keeper on hand to palm away.

Transfers Real Madrid genuinely interested in Rudiger; Trippier enquiries made - Transfer Notebook YESTERDAY AT 11:00

Mathias Jensen was then denied by Kepa with a back post header of his own, after a good burst to the byline by the energetic Bryan Mbuemo.

Left wing-back Henry would have his chance on 41 minutes: displaying great pace to leave Cesar Azpilicueta in his wake and force the save from the Spanish shot-stopper at his near post as the £72 million man got down well to stop with his feet.

That was not before a powerful drive from Xavier Simons that stung the palms of Fernandez, but the Brentford keeper was equal to it and held well.

Fernandez was called into action eight minutes into the second half; a Rico Henry deflection almost diverted a dangerous Marcos Alonso cross into his own net, but with ten minutes to go, captain Pontus Jansson wasn't so lucky.

Good interplay from substitutes N'Golo Kante and Reece James built the crossing opportunity for the right wing-back, and the sliding Swede gave his Spanish team-mate no chance in the home goal as Thomas Frank watched on, ruing his luck.

It would only get worse for the German as Alvaro Fernandez felled Christian Pulisic with five minutes to play, and Jorginho stepped up with superb composure to double the cushion and send the Blues into the last four.

Chelsea are through to the semi-finals, and although toothless at times, the European champions got the job done over their west London rivals.

More to follow...

Premier League Tuchel: Safety risk allowing Chelsea game to go ahead despite Covid cases 19/12/2021 AT 17:21