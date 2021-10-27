Dele Alli and Harry Winks have been left out of Tottenham's squad to face Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, raising doubts over their futures at the north London club.

Alli started in Tottenham's first six Premier League games, but has not played for Spurs in the league since a 3-1 loss to fierce rivals Arsenal on September 26.

Both players started in Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Vitesse Arnhem in the UEFA Conference League last Thursday, but neither featured in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday. Winks was not in the matchday squad, while Alli was an unused substitute.

Winks, who has started just one league game this season, admits his current situation is "difficult".

"The circumstances are that I’m in this situation," he said in Arnhem last week.

"Of course [my confidence is low]. When players are not playing well and you only have yourself to blame, it’s difficult. I want to be at my best, firing and playing really well. It comes with games.

"But ultimately it comes with me performing on the pitch when I get the opportunity.

"If I’m not doing that, then I only have myself to blame. I’m man enough to admit that I need to improve in certain areas.

"On the contrary, I need to play games and the only way to [improve] is getting minutes and getting that sharpness back."

