Arsenal eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over League One AFC Wimbledon.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured their third victory in a row in all competitions in comfortable fashion at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette’s early penalty put the Gunners ahead and Emile Smith-Rowe and Eddie Nketiah netted in the second half.

Tottenham and Chelsea both won on penalties after drawing over 90 minutes.

Spurs had looked to be in control as goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane put them 2-0 ahead against Wolves inside 25 minutes.

However, Leander Dendoncker hit back for the hosts before the break and Daniel Podence equalised in the 58th minute.

Kane, Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Gil scored for Spurs in the shootout while Wolves missed three of their five penalties.

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Aston Villa as Timo Werner’s first goal since May was cancelled out by Cameron Archer.

Villa missed two of their first three penalties in the shootout and Reece James secured the win for Chelsea.

Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester as they won 2-0 at Millwall, while Brighton won by the same scoreline against Swansea.

