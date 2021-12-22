Arsenal will play Liverpool while Chelsea will face Tottenham in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The semi-finals are set to be played over two legs, though reports suggest this could be reduced to one.

The first leg will take place on the week commencing January 3 and the second leg will be played on the week commencing January 10, while the final will be played at Wembley on February 27.

The London derby between Chelsea and Spurs mirrors the 2015 final, when goals from John Terry and Diego Costa saw the Blues win 2-0.

Liverpool have won the competition eight times but not since 2012, while Arsenal have not won it since 1993.

Champions Manchester City, who have won the League Cup four years on the bounce, were knocked out in the fourth round by West Ham.

Liverpool came from behind against Leicester in their thrilling quarter-final clash to make it 3-3 after 90 minutes before winning 5-4 on penalties, with young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saving two spot-kicks before Diogo Jota netted the winner.

Their semi-final opponents Chelsea saw off Brentford with two late goals – one Pontus Jansson own goal and a trademark Jorginho penalty – to progress to the last four.

Spurs have not won the League Cup since 2008, when they beat Chelsea 2-1 with goals from Dimitar Berbatov and Jonathan Woodgate.

