Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota is justifying Liverpool's decision to sign the forward.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020, and it was initially felt that he may struggle to force his way into the side with Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in attack.

The Portuguese had a decent opening season, and has carried that on in the current campaign.

With Salah and Mane currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jota has the chance to take centre stage.

Jota netted both goals to send Liverpool into the final against Chelsea, and Klopp was delighted with his forward’s contribution.

“We scored two wonderful goals, Diogo Jota on fire,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively.

“Since he is here he has made another step, he has turned into a really world-class striker.”

Reflecting on the performance of his team, Klopp said: “The mood in the dressing room is over the moon. Difficult game, difficult time but the boys were exceptional.

"First half, Arsenal started lively, then we calmed it down, played good football and created plenty. Second half similar.”

