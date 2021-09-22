West Ham secured a 1-0 win against Manchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup courtesy of an early Manuel Lanzini strike.

The visitors took the lead in the ninth minute at Old Trafford when Ryan Fredericks teed up Lanzini for a tidy finish past Dean Henderson.

Henderson was one of a number of players brought in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Sunday’s win at West Ham, as well as Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, and Diogo Dalot at the back. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba were both rested.

Premier League Premier League to resume on Boxing Day in 2022 after six-week World Cup break 6 HOURS AGO

With half an hour remaining, Solskjaer introduced Mason Greenwood and he almost scored with his first touch, but for Alphonse Areola’s save.

United ramped up the pressure but they lacked Ronaldo’s quality and Pogba’s ability to create from nothing. Bruno Fernandes was introduced but Areola remained steadfast in goal as David Moyes remained in contention for his first major trophy.

It could have been two, but Andriy Yarmolenko hit the post after rounding Henderson and Mark Noble fired straight at him in a one-on-one with the game dying.

Talking Point - Was it a penalty?

United lost in part because they were prosaic in their attack play and did not take their chances when they were presented to them, but they can also be rightly miffed with the decision not to award them a penalty when Jesse Lingard was tugged down in the box. Noble made little effort to conceal it and it was as blatant as it can get.

Jesse Lingard appeals to the referee Image credit: Getty Images

Man of the Match - Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

Lanzini deserves credit for his cool finish at the start of the game, and the winner instantly put the focus on West Ham as they understandably sat back. Areola was hardly exceptional during the game but he was reliable enough to stand out.

Player Ratings

Manchester United: Henderson 6, Lindelof 5, Bailly 5, Dalot 6, Telles 5, Mata 6, Van de Beek 6, Matic 7, Lingard 7, Sancho 6, Martial 5. Subs: Fernandes 6, Elanga, 6 Greenwood 6.

West Ham: Areola 7, Fredericks 7, Johnson 6, Diop 6, Dawson 6, Masuaku 6, Kral 6, Noble 4, Lanzini 7, Yarmolenko 6, Bowen 6. Subs: Coufal 6, Fornals 6, Vlasic 6.

Key Events

9’ - GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 West Ham. Lanzini scores - A cross from the right as Fredericks skips to the byline, and pulls it back to Lanzini to clip it past De Gea.

13’ - PENALTY DENIED - It's a pretty obvious penalty as Noble dragged Lingard down, but from a corner United go close, as he picks up a clearance and fires in a volley from a tight angle that crashes against the bar.

35’ - MARTIAL CHANCE - Martial cuts in from the left after shrugging off a challenge, and he scuffs his shot wide of the near post.

50’ - SANCHO SHOT - Mata lifts the ball into the pass of Sancho's run to the corner of the six-yard box, and he clips a volley a couple of yards over.

62’ - AREOLA SAVE - A ball over the top and Greenwood shins the ball to Areola's right, and the 'keeper just gets it away.

86’ - POST! Yarmolenko rounds Henderson and with the goal gaping, he fires in a low shot at the near post. What a waste!

Key Stat

Manchester United created 27 attempts at goal and scored none.

Premier League Solskjaer: Rashford out until after the international break 6 HOURS AGO