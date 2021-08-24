Norwich City cruised by Bournemouth with a 6-0 win in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.
Christos Tzolis scored twice, first in the 12th minute and then in the 66th. Kenny McLean, Lukas Rupp and summer striking signing Josh Sargeant (twice) completed the scoring for the Premier League side against their Championship rivals.
In an all-Premier League clash between Watford and Crystal Palace, the north London side went through courtesy of a late Ashley Fletcher strike, with the former Manchester United striker getting on the scoresheet four minutes before time.
Leeds United also went through with late goals, with three scored in the last 11 minutes of normal time against Crewe Alexandra. England international Kalvin Phillips scored on 79 minutes and Jack Harrison scored twice in five minutes before the death.
Rafael Benitez continued his new tenure as Everton manager as new signing Andros Townsend added a second to Alex Iwobi’s 26th minute opener against Huddersfield. The Hatters scored in between through Tom Lees, but they were unable to make the most of Moise Kean being sent off just before the hour mark.
Aston Villa had the easiest passage of any Premier League side as they made a simple path past Barrow. The visit to Wales was rewarded with a 6-0 win as Cameron Archer opened and closed the scoring with a hat-trick, Anwar El Ghazi added two, and Frederic Guilbert grabbed one.
Wolves scored four goals in the second half away to Nottingham Forest to get through to the third round. Romain Saiss opened the scoring just before the half hour mark and Daniel Podence, Francisco Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-Whitte added three more.
Premier League new boys Brentford saw goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Forss work to a 3-1 win against Forest Green.
Results, Carabao Cup, Tuesday 24 August
Oldham Athletic 0-0 Acrrington Stanley (Oldham 5-4 Accrington Stanley on penalties)
Norwich City 6-0 Bournemouth
Blackpool 2-3 Sunderland
Cardiff City 0-2 Brighton
Gillingham 1-1 Cheltanham (Gillingham 4-5 Cheltenham 5 on penalties)
Wigan Athletic 0-0 Bolton (Wigan 5-4 Bolton on penalties)
Stevenage 2-2 Wycombe (Stevenage 3-5 Wycome on penalties)
Morecambe 2-4 Preston
Brentford 3-1 Forest Green
Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace
Leeds United 3-0 Crewe Alexandra
Swansea 4-1 Plymouth Argyle
Northampton Town 0-1 AFC Wimbledon
Birmingham 0-2 Fulham
Shrewsbury 0-2 Rochdale
Millwall 3-1 Cambridge United
Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa
QPR 2-0 Oxford United
Sheffield United 2-1 Derby County
Huddersfield 1-2 Everton
Stoke City 2-0 Doncaster
Nottingham Forest 0-4 Wolves
