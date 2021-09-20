Thiago Alcantara will miss Liverpool’s next two matches with a calf injury while Trent Alexander-Arnold will not feature in the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Norwich.

He will definitely miss the clash against Norwich and next weekend’s Premier League meeting with Brentford.

“I can’t say now how long it will take but definitely not tomorrow and not at the weekend,” assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders told the club website.

“Let’s get the scan results back and we have a proper diagnosis. A shame as well because he was taking the game by the hand, he was a proper playmaker in my opinion. A shame that we miss him. In one week we lose two really influential midfielders, that’s the bad thing.”

Alexander-Arnold missed the victory against Palace due to illness and will not be back until the weekend at the earliest.

“Let’s start with Trent. Our game basically started at 12 o’clock against Palace; he took responsibility to speak with the doctor,” said Lijnders.

“It was not easy because these guys – it says a lot about our group anyway – they want to play everything, [even] if they feel a bit shaky or ill. But he took the responsibility.

“With speaking about Trent, I have to speak about Millie [James Milner] immediately – it started with a James Milner lecture and it ended up he dominated the complete right flank. We wanted to solve the situation with Trent with experience but we got much more.

“So, really proud and really happy that we have these players who can fill in, in each moment in time, and do the things he did. That’s Trent, there are no symptoms – no Covid symptoms. We test regardless. He should be fine in a few days but Norwich comes too early.”

Forward Roberto Firmino is set to resume team training this week having missed the last three games with a hamstring issue, but will not be involved against Norwich.

Lijnders also confirmed Caoimhin Kelleher is set to replace Alisson Becker in goal in the cup clash.

Alisson has urged Liverpool to continue their momentum after securing their fourth victory from five Premier League games this season.

“I think we can't stop now but we are doing a really good start to the season. This is really important. The most difficult moment in the season for us is the winter, so there is a long way until the end of the Premier League.

“We need to keep working hard and having the same mentality and just keep on going.”

