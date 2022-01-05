Antonio Conte admits he understands Harry Kane’s desperation to end his trophy drought.

Kane tried to force a move away from Tottenham in the summer having failed to win any titles in north London, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to entertain his exit.

Instead, he has found himself with a small collection of runners-up medals from the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup, while he also captained England in their penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Spurs meet Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday evening with attention fixed on the club’s – and Kane’s – trophy plight.

“I understand Harry’s situation,” the Italian said ahead of his return to his former club.

“Because for sure when you finish your career, and it is good, you can look back on your appearances and whichever teams you played for.

“But at the same time, it's also right when you finish your career to see what you have won.

“That is important especially for top, top players. Because sometimes it happens that important and top players finish their career with only a couple of titles.

“And instead other players who are medium or medium low finish their career with many titles.”

Harry Kane walks past the Champions League trophy Image credit: Getty Images

Conte, who has guided his last three clubs to the league title, insisted that Spurs must build around Kane if they are to win a first trophy since 2008 – adding that his arrival should prove that the club are set on winning.

“If we want to win, if we even want to think about building something capable of winning, Harry must be the starting point,” he said.

“That’s normal because, for sure, we are talking about a top player, a top striker in the world.

“I think that for Tottenham to bring me here, they wanted to send a signal outside.”

