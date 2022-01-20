Rescheduled
League Cup / Matchday 2
Emirates Stadium / 20.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Arsenal - Liverpool Summary

Liverpool request Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal be postponed; Training cancelled after more positive cases

Liverpool were missing players and staff, including manager Jurgen Klopp, for the 2-2 draw away at Chelsea on the weekend but now have reportedly seen a rise in positive Covid-19 cases. There has also been a request to postpone the fixutre with Arsenal in the week as cases have started to increase at the squad.

By
Eurosport
Updated 04/01/2022 at 19:33 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Liverpool logo
Liverpool
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Liverpool

Most appearances

Latest news

League Cup

Arteta applauds 10-man Arsenal’s ‘brotherhood’ after battling goalless draw

13/01/2022 at 23:05

League Cup

Ten-man Arsenal survive Liverpool onslaught after early Xhaka red card

13/01/2022 at 22:01

