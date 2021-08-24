Queens Park Rangers - Oxford United

Follow the League Cup live Football match between Queens Park Rangers and Oxford United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 24 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mark Warburton or Karl Robinson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Queens Park Rangers and Oxford United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Queens Park Rangers and Oxford United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

