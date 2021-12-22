Liverpool beat Leicester 5-4 on penalties in an epic Carabao Cup quarter-final after Takumi Minamino struck a last-gasp equaliser to make it 3-3 at full-time.

Jamie Vardy scored twice in the opening 13 minutes to give the Foxes a lead and then, after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired in a goal for the hosts, James Maddison hammered home from 25 yards just after the half-hour mark.

Vardy was inches away from putting the game beyond doubt and completing a hat-trick before the interval when he hit the post with stand-in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher beaten.

Diogo Jota came on at half time for the largely second string Reds outfit and scored to reduce the deficit to one.

Liverpool's possession dominance paid off to force extra-time as Minamino scored a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time.

With the game going straight into a shoot-out, Caoimhin Kellher saved penalties from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand and, after Takumi Minamino hit the bar with the first opportunity to win the game, Jota made no mistake putting Liverpool into the semi-finals.

TALKING POINT

A cracking cup-tie in every sense - Maybe it was because the fans in attendence were the hardcore. Maybe they were just happy to be at a game with possibility of a looming lockdown. For whatever reason the crowd was intense and this was reflected in the energy from both sides leading to the match being played at a frenetic pace. Leicester going ahead helped the spectacle and then as Liverpool looked to comeback, as they have so many times on Anfield nights, the tension rose even higher, before the incredible climax when even the most true believing Koppite would have given up hope.

MAN OF THE MATCH

James Maddison (Leicester City)

It was difficult to split the performances from him, James Vardy and Patson Daka who for the first half dominated Liverpool. Maddison set up Vardy's first with a slide-rule pass and then hit the goal of the night, amongst some strong competition, to give Leicester what seemed like a game-sealing lead. Like all the attacking Leicester players his impact dipped as the game went into the closing stages, but he did his part in the shoot-out - when Vardy strangely did not take a kick - smashing into the roof ot the net with aplomb.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Kelleher 7, Bradley 6, Koumetio 5, Gomez 6, Tsimikas 7; Morton 6, Henderson 6, Chamberlain 7; Williams 6, Minamino 7; Firmino 7.

Subs: Milner 7, Jota 7, Konate 6, Keita 6, Beck 6.

Leicester City: Schmeichel 7, Pereira 6, Ndidi 7, Soyuncu 7, Thomas 7; Tielemans 6, Soumare 7, Dewsbury-Hall 7, Maddison 8*, Daka 8, Vardy 8.

Subs: Albrighton 6, Iheanacho 6, Vestergaard 6, Bertrand 5.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

10' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

A typical Foxes goal. Maddison slides a ball down the inside right channel for Vardy and he shoots across the keeper first time from inside the penalty area. Kelleher gets a hand to it but cannot stop it going into the far corner.

13' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

Another for Vardy from a perfect square ball from Daka. These two could be a hell of a partnership. Daka was played down the left hand channel by Dewsbury-Hall and he put it on a plate for Vardy to sidefoot home.

19' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!

And a great one. Tsimikas with sillky skills on the left flank, then Willians heads back his cross into the centre, which Firmino tees up for Oxlade-Chamberlain who drills it home.

34' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

What a strike. Maddison given freedom to steady himself in the Liverpool half and he crashes an effort home from 25 yards into the roof of the net.

38' SO CLOSE TO A HAT-TRICK!

Gomez miss-controls 30 yards from goal and Vardy races through and beats Kelleher with a low shot but sees it come back off the post.

68' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!

Jota slams home. Nice intricate football from Firmino and Minamino puts the Portuguese star through and he makes no mistake with his left foot.

90+5' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!

Minamino fires home to bring Liverpool level. He brings down Milner's deep diagonal ball on his chest beautifully and then angles his body to fire a volley past Schmeichel.

PENALTY #6 JOTA SCORES

And Liverpool go through. Jota slots home to Schmeichel's right.

KEY STAT

56 - The last time these sides met in the last eight of a domestic up comptetition was 56 years ago when Roger Hunt scored the winner for Liverpool in the replay of an FA Cup last-eight replay.

