The first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed.

A worsening outbreak of Covid-19 at Liverpool, which has forced coach Jurgen Klopp, his assistant Pep Lijnders and a number of players into isolation, prompted the Reds to ask for the game to be called off.

Ad

That request has now been granted, with the first leg now to take place on January 13, with the second leg a week later.

Premier League Lijnders joins Klopp in isolation as Liverpool push for Arsenal postponement 3 HOURS AGO

According to Dominic King of the Mail, Liverpool have forfeited home advantage for the second leg.

More to follow

League Cup Liverpool request Arsenal semi-final be postponed A DAY AGO