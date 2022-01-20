Mikel Arteta has lamented Thomas Partey’s red card against Liverpool, and said it will take time for Arsenal to close the gap to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

After a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Arsenal were well fancied to set up a Wembley clash with Chelsea.

To rub salt into Arsenal wounds, Partey - who only arrived back in the country at lunchtime following his return from Africa Cup of Nations duty - picked up two yellow cards in quick succession.

“It’s a big loss,” Arteta said of Partey’s red card. “We have to learn from that.

“We’ve played the last three games with ten men and against top sides you can’t do that because you’re completely exposed. It’s not what we need with a lot of people out.”

Arsenal are 10 points behind Liverpool in the league, albeit with a game in hand, and Arteta says it will take time for the Gunners to be capable of challenging the likes of Klopp’s side and Manchester City.

Asked if Arsenal can challenge Liverpool in the near future, Arteta said: “You need to have a squad of 20, 22 top outfield players. To do that takes time.”

