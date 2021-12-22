In an end-to-end League Cup quarter-final, Tottenham Hotspur got the better of their bitter rivals West Ham United 2-1 to reach the semi-final of the competition for the second consecutive year.

After a lively opening, which saw a lot of strong challenges going in, Antonio Conte’s side struck first in the 28th minute.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg cut the ball back for Steven Bergwijn in the box, and the Dutchman slotted the ball past Alphonse Areola from a few yards out.

West Ham hit back almost instantly, with Jarrod Bowen finishing well past Hugo Lloris from inside the box.

Celebrations on their bench were short-lived however, as Spurs regained their one-goal advantage three minutes later.

Bergwijn drove with the ball inside the box, putting it on a plate for Lucas Moura, who tapped home from a few yards out.

Despite West Ham looking dangerous late on, Tottenham held on to book their place in the last four of the tournament.

