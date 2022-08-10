Blackburn Rovers - Hartlepool United

League Cup / Matchday 1
Ewood Park / 10.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackburn-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Blackburn Rovers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hartlepool-united/teamcenter.shtml
Hartlepool United
Statistics

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Hartlepool United

Most appearances

Follow the League Cup live Football match between Blackburn Rovers and Hartlepool United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 August 2022.

Catch the latest Blackburn Rovers and Hartlepool United news and find up to date League Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

