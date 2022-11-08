Brentford - Gillingham

League Cup / Matchday 1
Gtech Community Stadium / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gillingham/teamcenter.shtml
Gillingham
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Brentford

Gillingham

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Leicester City
-
-
Newport County
08/11
Bristol City
-
-
Lincoln City
08/11
Stevenage
-
-
Charlton Athletic
08/11
Bournemouth
-
-
Everton
08/11

Follow the League Cup live Football match between Brentford and Gillingham with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 November 2022.

Catch the latest Brentford and Gillingham news and find up to date League Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.