Leicester City - Newport County

League Cup / Matchday 1
King Power Stadium / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newport-county-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newport County
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
Newport County logo
Newport County
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Newport County

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Bristol City
-
-
Lincoln City
08/11
Brentford
-
-
Gillingham
08/11
Stevenage
-
-
Charlton Athletic
08/11
Bournemouth
-
-
Everton
08/11

Follow the League Cup live Football match between Leicester City and Newport County with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 November 2022.

Catch the latest Leicester City and Newport County news and find up to date League Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.