EFL Cup: Arsenal v Brighton LIVE updates - latest score as Gunners and Seagulls bid to make it to fourth round
League Cup / Matchday 1
Emirates Stadium / 09.11.2022
Live
3'
CORNER - BRIGHTON
Brighton build out from the back, Lamptey drives the visitors forward and delivers a cross into the middle. It's cleared but only as far as Enciso whose shot is deflected behind for an early corner.
1'
WE'RE LIVE!
Off we go at the Emirates.
19:35
TEN MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
Not long to go now, and the excitement is building at the Emirates. Can Brighton pull off a surprise?
19:30
HISTORY NOT ON BRIGHTON'S SIDE
Since joining the Premier League in 2017-18, Brighton have faced fellow top-flight opponents five times in the League Cup and been eliminated on each occasion. Their last victory in this competition against a Premier League team was in August 2011 against Sunderland.
19:25
TEAMS IN FULL
Arsenal XI: Hein, Soares, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Lokonga, Elneny, Viera, Nelson, Marquinhos, Nketiah
Subs: White, Partey, Gabriel, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Turner, Xhaka, Zinchenko
Brighton XI: Steele, Dunk, Colwill, Veltman, Lamptey, Caicedo, Gilmour, Sarmiento, March, Enciso, Welbeck
Subs: Sanchez, Webster, Gross, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Estupinan, Turns, Moran
19:20
SOME BAD NEWS...
And good news for England today.
19:15
ROBERTO DE ZERBI HAS HIS SAY
“It will be a test for many players but when we wear the Brighton shirt, we must play seriously and we must try to win.
"For me, Arsenal is a very important game, I can make some changes in the first XI, but we prepare for the cup as if it is a Premier League game."
19:10
MIKEL ARTETA HAS HIS SAY
“It’s been an unbelievable joy to be part of the games that we have had at the Emirates with our supporters.
“It’s the last time we have with them before we start the ‘second season’, so we want to give them some joy and something to be proud of, and we need to do that tomorrow.
“We have to, as a club, take every competition seriously. We need to understand obviously the risks and rewards that we have, but at the same time we cannot treat any competition in a different way."
19:05
DID YOU KNOW?
Arsenal are aiming to win their 12th straight game at Emirates Stadium, putting the club one short of their best-ever run of 13
19:00
DEBUT FOR HEIN
Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein takes the gloves for Arsenal tonight. Cedric Soares is handed his first start of the season, while Kieran Tierney is also involved from the off.
Marquinhos takes his place in attack.
18:55
WELBACK STARTS
While we await Arsenal's team news, let's focus on Brighton, and there is a start for former Gunner Danny Welbeck.
Roberto De Zerbi has taken the opportunity to freshen up his team, with the likes of Billy Gilmour handed a rare start in midfield and Tariq Lamptey in defence.
18:50
BRIGHTON'S TEAM
Here's your visitors tonight...
18:45
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the EFL Cup third round match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates.
The Gunners haven't won the League Cup in 30 years, but everything else appears to be going right so far this season, so can they finally end their drought? They will have five games to win if so. First up, Brighton...
Let's grab the team news ahead of this 19:45 kick-off.