Leeds United - Barnsley

League Cup / Matchday 1
Elland Road / 24.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/barnsley/teamcenter.shtml
Barnsley
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
Barnsley logo
Barnsley
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Leeds United

Barnsley

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sheffield Wednesday
3
0
Rochdale
79'
Shrewsbury Town
0
1
Burnley
83'
Colchester United
0
1
Brentford
67'
Cambridge United
0
2
Southampton
67'

Follow the League Cup live Football match between Leeds United and Barnsley with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 24 August 2022.

Catch the latest Leeds United and Barnsley news and find up to date League Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.