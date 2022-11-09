Liverpool v Derby LIVE! Can third tier Rams shock under-strength Reds?
League Cup / Matchday 1
Anfield / 09.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:42
RAMS' BEST EFL CUP FINISH IN 2008/09
They lost in the semi-final that year to Manchester United 4-3 on aggregate.
19:32
REIGNING CHAMPIONS STARTING THEIR DEFENCE
Liverpool won the Cup last season with the incredible 11-10 victory on penalties over Chelsea. Only the keeper Kellerher who started that game is also in this first xi.
19:22
RAMS REACHED THIRD ROUND WITH WIN OVER WEST BROM
Sibley the scorer of the only goal.
19:12
HOURIHANE COMES IN FOR RAMS
He replaces Dobbin in first xi. A strong side selected by Paul Warne.
19:07
FEW FIRST-TEAMERS ON SHOW FOR LIVERPOOL!
Tsimikas, Gomez and Oxlade-Chamberlain play but few others matchday squad members.