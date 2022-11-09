Carabao Cup third round live: Updates as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City host Graham Potter’s Chelsea in heavyweight tie
League Cup / Matchday 1
Etihad Stadium / 09.11.2022
DID YOU KNOW?
This is only the fourth time the two sides have met in this competition. Most recently Man City won a goalless final at Wembley in February 2019 by seeing off Chelsea on penalties. Interestingly, Raheem Sterling’s spot-kick proved decisive.
AZPILICUETA ON CHELSEA’S POOR FORM
“I think we need to look at ourselves because we are not in the position where we want to be, in terms of everything I think – goals scored, goals conceded, the way we play, the performances. This is a collective issue that we have to address.”
KALVIN PHILLIPS BIDS TO KEEP WORLD CUP DREAM ALIVE
“I'm not too sure, because the squad list hasn't come out yet, but I'm very hopeful it’s an option that I can be involved, but we’ll have to wait and see. I feel like I'm progressing really well, and my shoulder feels absolutely great. I don't know if there will be an element of risk (if I’m selected) - I'm very strong mentally and you have to be being in football in this day and age. If I'm called up, I'll do everything I can to be ready to do my best.”
Phillips will hope to feature form the bench tonight.
PEP'S HOPE FOR RAHEEM RECEPTION - THE CHELSEA MAN IS ON THE BENCH
“I always like the clubs when they welcome the guys who have been here many years and have been a key figure and had an important role in our team in all these years. Maybe you forget what happened in the last month, that is not the reality of what happened over a period of six, seven years when he was here. He deserves it of course and he’s more than welcome [back]. When the game starts, we want to beat them, but of course he has to get a good reception. Everyone in England appreciates that.”
LEWIS STARTS IN STRONG CITY SIDE; HAALAND ON THE BENCH
There's another chance for 17-year-old Rico Lewis to impress following his fairytale impact in the Champions League.
Cole Palmer also gets the nod while Erling Haaland is on the bench.
CHELSEA OFFER FRINGE STARS A CHANCE
Blues starlet Lewis Hall makes his first start for the senior side tonight.
There's also a spot for Denis Zakaria, who notched versus Dinamo Zagreb on his Chelsea bow last week, while Armando Broja features in attack.
POTTER NOT LOOKING TO SINGLE OUT INDIVIDUALS
“As I've said before, I don't think you can zoom into the individual. The team isn't functioning as well as we would like, and that has an impact on individuals. The work for us to improve the team and the structures.”
HOT OFF THE PRESS – THE TEAMS HAVE DROPPED!
CONFIRMED STARTING XIs – MAN CITY: Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez. /// CHELSEA: Mendy; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Zakaria, Hall; Ziyech, Broja, Pulisic.
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the League Cup clash between Man City and Chelsea. Kick off 20.00 GMT.
