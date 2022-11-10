Manchester United v Aston Villa live: Anthony Martial starts as United try to avenge last weekend's Premier League loss
League Cup / Matchday 1
Old Trafford / 10.11.2022
21:56
United head into round four, at the end of a belting second half. Ta-ra.
21:56
FULL-TIME: Man United 4-2 Aston Villa
90+3'
BAILEY GOT ALL UPSET WITH MARTINEZ ON SUNDAY
And when they scuffle, Bailey loses it a little, from the floor shoving studs into knee. Martinez just looks at him.
90+1'
GOAL! Man United 4-2 Aston Villa (McTominay) United do finish it! I said it once, I'll say it again: Alejandro Garnacho is a player. Bruno finds him on the left, he looks up, spots the run of McTominay, and measured a gorgeous pass onto the end of a stretch that sends the ball hurtling past Olsen.
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
Villa haven't really got close to United's goal these last 10.
89'
UNITED NEARLY FINISH IT!
Eriksen, who's made a huge difference, turns a fine pass around the corner for McTominay, who unleashes a ferocious curler that smacks the face of the bar.
88'
MAGUIRE PULLS BACK WATKINS
And is not shown a second yellow card. He's lucky there, not words used in his connection very often this last year or so. Apart fro, perhaps, he's lucky to be Man United captain.
87'
OUCH
A smack in the mouth for Lindelof, who's removed with his team looking to see out a lead, for Martinez; effectively his manager saying you're too soft to defend any corner or free-kick coming in.
84'
I SAID EARLIER THE FIRST HALF WAS THE WORST I'VE SEEN THIS SEASON
The second is one of the best.
82'
WHAT WE HAVE WE HOLD
As Ron Atkinson, who managed both of these, liked to say. Ten Hag replaces Rashford with Casemiro.
81'
GARNACHO IS A PLAYER
He races forward, past Luiz and away, sways at Chambers, looks to have made room for the shot, only for the defender to come back at him well.
80'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR VILLA
Digne for Augustinsson.
79'
GOAL! Man United 3-2 Aston Villa (Fernandes) Villa have been passing out poorly all night, and Olsen sends this one straight to Garnacho, who squares for Bruno, putting him in. under pressure, he shoots with the outside of his right foot and it's on target but potentially saveable ... only for Mings to slide in and smash it home.
78'
UNITED LOOK LIKE THEY'RE GOING TO SCORE AGAIN
But Villa do too, on the counter. this is breathless stuff and, as I type that, Bailey sticks a ball in behind, Watkins is onto it, and though Dalot is back to challenge, he doesn't have to because Watkins' poor touch means he can let it back to the keeper/
76'
MALACIA'S PLAYED WELL TONIGHT
He swings a cross in low that's right at Bruno, who controls, swivels, and shoots hard; Olsen does well to save then, from the corner Maguire clatters a free header but it's straight at Olsen, who punches away. United, though, sustain the attack and, from 20 yards, Bruno shoots, it's blocked back to him, then he shoots again just wide of the far post.
74'
CHANGE FOR VILLA
Cash replaces Young. That makes sense because he's better equipped to deal with Garnacho's pace.
72'
WITHOUT ACTUALLY DOING ANYTHING
Garnacho and Elgana have made a difference for United, stretching the play and threatening in behind.
71'
WATKINS GOES DOWN
Perhaps he's hurt, but it's also a decent ploy to halt United's momentum.
69'
FERNANDES WINS IT HIGH UP
He plays off Rashford, beetles to the line, and instead of giving the ball back tries to invent an angle to curl into the far side-netting ... but instead slaps across the face and wide.